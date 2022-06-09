The perfect candidate: Juventus left-back edition (Opinion)

In the third instalment of the series, we’ll try to pick out the best available candidate to solve Juve’s left-back woes.

As we all know by now, Alex Sandro has regressed into a shade of his former self, while Luca Pellegrini is yet to fully convince Max Allegri. Mattia De Sciglio remains the fallback option while Danilo can also switch flanks in case of emergency.

Nevertheless, this role is crying for a capable player who can take the torch from Sandro and become a stalwart in the back-four.

So let’s begin by listing four potential options.

Andrea Cambiaso (Genoa)

At the start of the season, Andrea Cambiaso cemented himself as one of the best up-and-comers in Serie A with a string of impressive displays. However, his second part of the campaign was marred by injuries.

Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid)

Despite his continuous improvement, Renan Lodi is yet to truly settle at Atletico Madrid and is considering parting ways with Diego Simeone’s side. The Brazilian won’t have a shortage of suitors, and Juventus are probably keeping an eye on the situation.

Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea)

In the past few campaigns, Emerson Palmieri has been constantly linked with a switch to Turin. The Euro 2020 winner spent the last campaign on loan at Lyon, but his encouraging stint could see him reconcile with Thomas Tuchel.

However, the Italy international might not be eager to play second fiddle at the Stamford Bridge, which could prompt him to push for a move elsewhere.

Destiny Udogie (Udinese)

At the age of 19, the Italo-Nigerian was a true revelation last season, contributing in five goals and three assists. Udinese director Pierpaolo Marino recently stated that the club isn’t planning on selling the youngster this summer, but we all know that the situation could easily change with the arrival of an enticing bid.

Verdict

Even though Cambiaso is surely talented (and could be available for a reasonable price following Genoa’s relegation), the young man hasn’t shown enough to suggest that he’s capable of holding the great responsibility just yet.

The same can be said regarding Udogie, but the 19-year-old remains an intriguing option due to his unlimited potential.

Nevertheless, Juventus need an established player who can hit the ground running, so both Lodi and Emerson would be suitable options.

Perhaps the Atletico man is the more exciting candidate, but dealing with the Colocherenos might not be smooth, as evidenced by the cagey negotiations for Alvaro Morata’s transfer.

On the other hand, Emerson might be available for a lower price, and could fit well within Allegri’s plans as he can effectively contribute on both ends of the pitch, and also has some Serie A experience under his belt thanks to his previous stint at Roma