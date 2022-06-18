The perfect candidate: Juventus left wing edition (Opinion)

After studying the options on the right flank in the previous edition, it’s now time to analyze the candidates for the Bianconeri’s left wing role and try to figure out which one would be the most suitable.

While Juventus fans are hoping to have Federico Chiesa ready and raring to go by the start of the campaign, the Italian will probably require additional time before regaining his optimal physical condition.

On the other hand, Federico Bernardeschi’s departure left Max Allegri short of options.

Therefore, the flank department will need some strengthening. So let’s begin by naming the most likely candidates.

Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt)

After leading the German club towards Europa League glory, the Serbian was named the best player of the tournament. The 29-year-old is reportedly eager to line up alongside his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic in Turin, but Federico Cherubini still has to convince Frankfurt to sanction the transfer.

Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo)

The young Italian is a versatile forward who has featured in various positions throughout his career thus far, but he appears to be at his best when deployed as an outside forward on the left flank. Will Juventus pull the trigger this summer?

Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid)

Despite spending his career acting as a center forward, the Spaniard reverted to the outside following the arrival of Vlahovic last January, and Allegri’s ploy proved to be fruitful. While his loan stint expired at the end of the season, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are still in the midst of complex negotiations to determine the player’s future.

Verdict

While the options aren’t numerous, each candidate represents a different style of play. While Kostic is a natural winger, Raspadori combines speed, skills and a clinical finishing touch that is improving with every new campaign.

As for Morata, we’re talking about an experienced striker who knows the club inside-out and can either serve as a sidekick for Vlahovic or a backup center forward.

Due to the lack of options at the moment, Juventus would do well to add two of the men mentioned above to the fold.

While Allegri is an avid admirer of the tried and tested Morata, the club should only resign the Spaniard with a reasonable formula.

For his part, Kostic could be a bargain deal due to his expiring contract (in 2023), which means that he’ll be available for a reasonable price.

As for Raspadori, he might be the most popular option, but it feels that the club is reluctant to splash the cash on the young man at this particular moment, and perhaps for a good reason, after all, he’s yet to cement himself as a ready-made replacement for Paulo Dybala, despite possessing unquestionable promise.