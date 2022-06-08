The perfect candidate: Juventus right-back edition (Opinion)

After covering the center back department in our first instalment, it’s now time to tackle the right-back spot and identify the perfect candidate for Juventus ahead of the upcoming summer transfer.

While Danilo has largely cemented himself as the undisputed first choice in Max Allegri’s plans, the Brazilian will celebrate his 31st birthday next month. Moreover, Juan Cuadrado might be at odds with the management following controversial automatic renewal, while Mattia De Sciglio remains a mere squad player.

So it wouldn’t hurt to add another option for the department with a view for the future, even if the club’s priorities lie elsewhere.

So we’ll display three potential options for the role before offering our opinion on the matter.

Raoul Bellanova (Cagliari)

Despite suffering relegation with Cagliari, Raoul Bellanova was one of the few bright spots in Sardinia this season, impressing in his loan spell from Girondins Bordeaux. The Isolani should redeem the services of the 22-year-old, and will be looking to make a profit out of a sale.

Hector Bellerin (Arsenal)

After enjoying a decent loan spell at Real Betis, Hector Bellerin doesn’t plan to return to Arsenal. The 27-year-old’s next destination could be in Serie A, and Juventus might been keeping tabs on the situation.

Nahuel Molina (Udinese)

With seven goals and five assists, Nahuel Molina was one of the most effective wingbacks in Serie A this season. As usual, Udinese would be willing to cash in on the 24-year-old for the right price (around 30 million euros), and the Argentine is apparently the object of a tug of war between Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Verdict

While Bellanova managed to display encouraging signs, his performances weren’t captivating enough to justify a transfer to Juventus at this stage of his career.

As for Bellerin, he did showcase improving signs with Betis, but he’s yet to fulfill his initial promise.

As we mentioned above, strengthening the right-back spot isn’t a priority for Juventus (at least not this summer) as other departments are in more dire need.

But if Federico Cherubini and company are going to spend money on a new right-back, then the newcomer needs to be a top talent, someone who we shouldn’t allow to slip away.

So perhaps this description can be applicable on Molina who proved to be a menacing force on the right flank, even if the soundness of Udinese’s asking price remains a source of debate.