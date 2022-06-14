The perfect candidate: Juventus right winger edition (Opinion)

In the fifth instalment of the series, it’s time to figure out who would be the perfect candidate to bolster Max Allegri’s right wing.

As we all know by now, Juventus are planning to build a 4-3-3 formation, and they need to sign some players who can act as Dusan Vlahovic’s supporting cast.

So let’s take a close look at four candidates before offering a final verdict.

Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

Once upon a time, the Euro 2020 winner was already on the Bianconeri’s books. Nevertheless, he remains in Sassuolo after all these years, but at the age of 27, joining a bigger club has been long overdue, especially on the back of a spectacular campaign.

Angel Di Maria (Free Agent)

The 34-year-old is looking for one last adventure in Europe before returning to Argentina. Despite his age, he remains more than capable of making the difference with his fabulous skills.

David Neres (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Due to unfortunate events in Ukraine, the talent at Shakhtar could be set for an exodus, and the former Ajax winger is the latest to be linked with a switch to Turin.

Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma)

Following his return from two back-to-back ACL injuries, the Roma star had his highs and lows this season and could be looking to start a new spell away from the Italian capital.

Verdict

In the presence of enticing options, making a pick is a complex task. While Di Maria appears to be Allegri’s preferred choice, the negotiations between the Argentine and the club have reached a stalemate recently.

Moreover, it appears that the former Real Madrid star doesn’t plan to linger for more than one season at the Allianz Stadium, meaning that Juventus will have to search for a replacement in a year’s time.

For his part, Berardi won’t be a popular figure amongst the fans, as the self-proclaimed Inter supporter had made some unwise remarks towards Juventus in the past. Additionally, his performances for Italy at the most crucial matches suggest that he struggles on the big stage despite his exploits at Sassuolo.

Therefore, Zaniolo and Neres are arguably the best two options for the role. The verstale Italian has Serie A experience and still has major room for improvement. He’s also a childhood Juventus supporter which is always a plus.

On the other hand, the Brazilian is incredibly talented and possesses a wide array of skills that allows him to do the damage on the wing.

It’s easy to make a case for either man, so at the end of the day, let’s just say that either man can be the perfect candidate for the right wing role.