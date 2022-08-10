“The perfect signing” – Former Juventus striker hails Kostic arrival

As we all know by now, Filip Kostic should complete his switch from Eintracht Frankfurt to Juventus in the next hours. The winger will become the latest Serbian player to sign for the Old Lady. He’ll link up with his national teammate Dusan Vlahovic in Turin.

Moreover, another one his compatriots is excited by the notion. We’re talking about former Juventus striker Darko Kovacevic, who donned the black and white jersey between 1999 and 2001.

The 48-year-old praises the Bundesliga star while assuring the Bianconeri that they made the right choice by betting on his prowess.

The retired bomber describes Kostic as a hard working player and believes he would be the perfect signing for Juventus.

“Kostic is a hard worker, always concentrated, he covers the entire left wing. I repeat, he is the perfect signing for Juventus,” said Kovacevic in an interview with TMW Radio via JuventusNews24.

“Similar to Perisic? I don’t like to compare the two, each has his own style. Filip is a great player and a very good purchase for Juventus.”

Kostic has been plying his trade at Frankfurt since 2018. Last season, he led them towards Europa League glory while earning recognition as the best player in the tournament.