AC Milan remain determined to secure the signing of Dusan Vlahovic during the current transfer window, particularly following their failed attempt to acquire Victor Boniface. The Nigerian striker was unable to complete his medical at Milan and subsequently returned to Bayer Leverkusen, leaving the Rossoneri to refocus their efforts on alternative attacking targets. Among these, Vlahovic has emerged as a priority, with Milan recently appearing to be his most serious potential suitor.

Juventus, for their part, are open to negotiating a sale to AC Milan despite the two clubs being direct rivals both in Serie A and other domestic competitions. The Bianconeri are keen to offload Vlahovic before the window closes, viewing him as one of the key players who must depart in the final days. While Juventus hope other interested parties may come forward, Milan currently leads the race to secure the striker’s services.

Milan Focused on Completing the Deal

The Rossoneri have maintained a clear focus on strengthening their attacking options over the past few weeks, and Vlahovic remains central to those plans. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Milan has not taken their attention away from the Serbian striker and is likely still to pursue his signature despite other ongoing negotiations. The report adds that their CEO, Giorgio Furlani, has yet to grant final approval for the deal, which has slowed progress but has not diminished their determination to conclude the transfer.

Vlahovic’s potential move to Milan represents an important step for both the player and the club. For AC Milan, securing a striker of his calibre would provide a major boost to their attacking options, especially following the setback with Boniface. For Juventus, a successful sale would allow them to move forward with their squad plans while also generating funds to pursue alternative reinforcements.

A Resolution Expected Soon

As the transfer window enters its final week, all parties are under pressure to reach an agreement. Juventus have made it clear that Vlahovic is one of the players they need to sell, while Milan remains eager to secure his services. The coming days are likely to prove decisive, and both clubs will be keen to resolve the situation swiftly. For now, attention remains firmly on Vlahovic as one of the most significant transfer stories of the window, with negotiations continuing and a resolution expected before the deadline.