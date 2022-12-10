“The plan was to go to a big club” – De Ligt aims new dig towards Juventus

When Juventus splashed the cash for Matthijs de Ligt back in 2019, fans and observers alike believed that the club had found the long term replacement for the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.
Nonetheless, the Dutchman’s stint in Turin only lasted three years. Last summer, he made the switch to Bayern Munich, and his remarks towards the Old Lady have been anything but pleasant.
Although he hasn’t been an automatic starter for the Bavarians, the 23-year-old is apparently enjoying his time in the Bundesliga, aiming another dig towards his former employers.
In a recent interview, de Ligt bafflingly said that his plan was to join a “big club”.
“I think I have grown a lot at Bayern. I’m happy,” he told Bild via JuventusNews24.
“We’ve also been playing very well recently. The plan was to go to a big club and it worked out. It’s very beautiful.”
We’re glad that the young man is happy to be at Bayern, but his insistence on diminishing Juve’s status remains perplexing given that the club helped him in his development.
While some might consider it a slip of the tongue or simply remarks taken out of context, the defender’s previous comments (including a “leap in quality”) suggests otherwise.
Based on his World Cup performance against Senegal, de Ligt hardly improved his game following his departure, prompting Louis van Gaal to drop him out of the starting formation for the rest of the tournament prior to their elimination at the hands of Argentina.
3 Comments
De Ligt talk a lot but has yet to prove himself. He did not improve in any area during his time at Juve and that is his own fault as he had the chance to learn from Chiellini and Bonucci and others. Now he is not a regular starter for Bayern, and Van Gaal left him on the bench during the World Cup. Champions shut up and work, De Ligt seems to be compensating his performence with his mouth.
with allegri in charge with dionosaur tactics, and the overall incompetent running of the club which will have trickled down in some form, struggling for top4 and humilation in europe time after time, you can`t dispute this. never have seen bayern shuffling around money and in and out of a lawyer`s office so regularly if at all. however, the big club dig is pathetic, even if it`s true, you don`t say that. but i can only imagine the abuse he would have been getting from the Brand Fans who believe the corporation can never ever do anything wrong, they are perfect and he `dared` to leave slapping their `J` tatoos on their arms. Bremer has been a more than decent replacement, and was good business. let`s just hope it was clean business under agnelli and his crew`s stupidity
De light talks a lot of noise for someone who is sitting on the bench. He is not first choice for Bayren or his national team. He needs to focus more on playing and less on running his mouth. We actually improved since he left so this is comical. You are telling lie to yourself if you are taking him over Bremer.