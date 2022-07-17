“The player wants to come” Bayern boss insists De Ligt wants to join them

The managing director of Bayern Munich, Oliver Kahn has revealed that Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is interested in joining them.

The Germans have held talks with the Bianconeri over his signature and it seems to be a positive one.

De Ligt has told Juve that he wants to continue his career elsewhere and they expect to complete his sale to Bayern soon.

The Germans sent an entourage to discuss with the Bianconeri not so long ago and they are expected to return with an improved offer, which Juve could accept.

De Ligt has reportedly already accepted the Germans’ salary offer, and it is left to the clubs to find an agreement now.

Speaking about the potential transfer, Kahn said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“De Ligt? We had talks with Juventus. The player wants to come to Bayern. We’ll have more talks and we’ll see how it goes.”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt’s desire to leave Juve is all both clubs needed to do business together. Now that is available, the move should be sped up soon.

The defender has developed well at the Allianz Stadium since he moved here in 2019, but he cannot say he has met expectations.

This is because he only just started breaking into their team as a regular.

Hopefully, Juve will sign a replacement that performs better than him.