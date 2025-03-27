By the end of Thiago Motta’s tenure as Juventus manager, he appeared to have fallen out with many of his players. This may explain why only a select few publicly sent him farewell messages following his departure from the club. The absence of well-wishes from many squad members has led fans to speculate whether there was a deeper rift between Motta and his team.

Juventus appointed a new manager after making the difficult decision to part ways with Motta. Igor Tudor now faces the challenge of restoring the team’s form and ensuring a strong finish to the season. His primary objective is to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League, a goal that will require unity within the squad and the players’ full commitment. Without their support, his tenure could prove equally difficult.

Tudor is already focusing on his first major task: securing three points against Genoa this weekend. His arrival appears to have lifted the mood in the dressing room, with several players reportedly excited about the new direction.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

According to a report from Il Bianconero, several Juventus players are pleased with Tudor’s appointment and are already embracing his methods. The report highlights that one player in particular who seems to have rediscovered his enthusiasm is Dušan Vlahović. Under Motta, the Serbian striker was largely frozen out of the squad, but he is now determined to make an impact under the new manager.

Vlahović is reportedly putting in additional training sessions on his days off to maintain peak fitness and ensure he is ready to contribute to the team’s success. His renewed work ethic suggests that he is eager to prove himself and play a pivotal role in Juventus’ resurgence.

Tudor’s ability to get the best out of key players will be instrumental in determining how successful his tenure will be. If he can harness the full potential of the squad, Juventus stand a strong chance of securing victories, climbing the table, and returning to European competition next season.