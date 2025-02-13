As the summer off-season approaches, Juventus footballers often find themselves at a crossroads between relaxation and transfer speculation. While some may jet off to luxurious destinations like Dubai, indulging in Dubai VIP car rental services to explore the city in style, others might be preoccupied with potential moves and contract negotiations.

The Bianconeri have been actively reinforcing their squad over recent transfer windows, securing long-term signings to bolster their team. With Thiago Motta at the helm since June 2024, Juventus aims for stability in management, recognising that frequent coaching changes can hinder team development.

Juventus’ commitment to Motta’s vision is evident in their transfer strategy. The club is likely to continue reshaping the squad to align with the manager’s tactics and philosophy. This process may involve replacing certain players in the upcoming summer transfer window to further strengthen the team and adapt to Motta’s preferred style of play.

Below are four players that Juventus may consider offloading once the summer transfer window opens.

Dušan Vlahović

Perhaps the biggest name Juve must get rid of is Dusan Vlahović, as he runs down his contract and is no longer an important player for the Bianconeri.

The striker has not looked fit for the current system in Turin, and there is no time to fit a square peg in a round hole, so he has to leave when the season ends.

Douglas Luiz

Luiz looks to be getting used to how Juventus want him to play, and the Brazilian remains one of the players the club expect more from.

However, if by the end of this season, he has still not shown he can do a job in their midfield, Juve have to cut their losses and allow him to leave for good.

It makes little sense to keep him in Turin for a long time because that is how clubs get stuck with flops.

Mattia Perin

Perin has been a loyal servant to Juventus for a long time, and in some matches this season, he has looked better than Michele Di Gregorio.

Perin deserves game time, and Juve should allow him to leave if he gets an offer to make him number one.

He has served the club well and should be replaced by a much younger goalkeeper like Marco Carnesecchi.

Arkadiusz Milik

Milik has proven that his fitness problems would take a long time to solve, so we expect the striker to leave at the end of this term.

It would be tricky for Juve to sell him if he does not play enough games for them this season and prove his fitness.

If no one pays to sign him, then the Bianconeri should be ready to terminate his contract and free themselves from the Poland star, who is now a liability.