Juventus expects more goals from Dusan Vlahovic, their main striker and highest earner.

The Serbian forward has a big reputation, but he needs to back it up with consistent performances under new manager Thiago Motta.

Motta plans to build an unpredictable team with goals coming from various players, but Juventus still needs Vlahovic to be more involved and score more frequently this season.

The Bianconeri have several talented attackers who can create chances for the former Fiorentina striker.

According to Il Bianconero, Motta has been tasked with getting the best out of Vlahovic, and the report highlights a few key players who could help him find the back of the net more often.

The report names Kenan Yildiz, Douglas Luiz, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Francisco Conceição as players who could support Vlahovic if they perform well.

Yildiz is already playing just behind him, and Luiz is expected to start games soon. Gonzalez has the potential to provide assists, while Conceição could deliver important crosses for Vlahovic to capitalise on.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a good striker, but without the support of his teammates, he cannot score goals.