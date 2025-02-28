Juventus require strong leadership within their squad as they strive to secure silverware, and their recent defeat to Empoli in the Coppa Italia exposed a worrying lack of leaders in the team. The Bianconeri should be overcoming sides like the Blues, but their failure to do so means they must now shift their focus to the Scudetto in the hope of lifting a trophy.

Within the current squad, there are several key players who have the potential to step up and take on a more authoritative role. Leadership is essential in guiding the team through difficult moments, and certain individuals must now assume that responsibility.

Teun Koopmeiners was a vital presence in the Atalanta dressing room, playing a significant leadership role during his time there. Now at Juventus, he must replicate that influence and take charge in crucial situations. His experience and composure can provide the team with much-needed stability, particularly in high-pressure matches.

Weston McKennie, who is deserving of a new contract, also needs to become more vocal and assertive within the squad. The midfielder has proven his value on the pitch, but if he is to be a cornerstone of the team moving forward, he must take on a more influential role both on and off the field. A stronger presence from him could help galvanise the team in challenging moments.

Federico Gatti, while primarily tasked with defensive duties, must extend his leadership beyond the backline. He should establish himself as the authoritative figure in the dressing room, ensuring that his teammates remain focused and committed. A commanding voice in defence can make a significant difference, especially in matches where organisation and discipline are key.

Manuel Locatelli has taken on the captain’s armband in recent weeks, which is a testament to his growing importance within the squad. However, he must go a step further by earning even greater respect from his teammates and truly embodying the manager’s philosophy on the pitch. A captain’s influence goes beyond wearing the armband; it requires a strong connection with the squad and a willingness to lead by example.

Dusan Vlahovic, despite speculation regarding a potential departure in the summer, still has a role to play as a leader in the present. If he is to leave, he should do so having demonstrated his ability to be a driving force in the team. His performances and mentality must reflect the qualities of a leading player, setting the standard for others to follow.

Juventus cannot afford to rely solely on their manager for motivation; they need individuals within the team to take charge and inspire those around them. Their disappointing loss to Empoli underlined this necessity, and if they are to achieve success, certain players must rise to the occasion.