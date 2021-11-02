The players, the coach or the management? Juve fans decided who’s the main culprit in online poll

Following the latest defeat at Verona, Juventus is officially a club in deep, deep crisis.

After eleven rounds, the Bianconeri now sit 9th in the Serie A standings, 16 points adrift from league leaders Napoli and Milan.

But the question is: Who’s to blame for this incredibly unpleasant situation?

La Gazzetta dello Sport decided to conduct a poll, asking up to ten thousands readers to choose the main culprit.

The result? 64% of the persons who took part in the poll blamed the club’s management first and foremost.

On the other hand, 21% decided to blame Max Allegri for the woeful start to the season, and only 15% pointed the finger at the players.

Juve FC say

The voters obviously had to make only one pick, but the majority would probably agree that the responsibility should be shared between all parties.

But while the management surely didn’t excel in recent years, it’s hard to blame the likes of Federico Cherubini and Maurizio Arrivabene who only recently inherited a club in deep financial troubles and have thus far only conducted one transfer session.

On the other hand, it’s a bit surprising to see the players taken off the hook so easily, with some of them showing a lack of character in their recent performances.

So tell us if you agree with the poll’s result.