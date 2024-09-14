It is a new dawn at Juventus, and the Old Lady is looking to bring success back to the Allianz Stadium under Thiago Motta.

The former midfielder has been chosen as the club’s new manager, and he is introducing a more attractive style of play.

Juve has been in this position before, having attempted to play more attractive football under Maurizio Sarri in the 2019/2020 season.

However, after struggling to retain their league title and being knocked out of the Champions League, the Bianconeri ended Sarri’s tenure.

Andrea Pirlo also lasted only one season on the bench after losing the league crown for the first time in a decade.

The situation feels different now, as Juve is coming off a dismal campaign. The team has been underwhelming over the last three seasons under Max Allegri.

Juventus, under the influence of Motta, is now offering fans an attractive style of play that captivates viewers and draws in new supporters, akin to a first deposit bonus for those eager to invest in an exciting football experience. This shift marks a significant departure from their previous focus on results over entertainment, making them a delight to watch this season

Motta will need his players to be at their best immediately to achieve better results, and these are the stars with something to prove this season.

Gleison Bremer

Bremer has emerged as the new leader of Juventus’ defence, and the club chose not to cash in on him last summer, despite interest from Manchester United. Now, he must prove that he is worthy of this trust by leading from the back and adapting well to Motta’s style of play.

Andrea Cambiaso

Cambiaso, who worked with Motta at Bologna, is considered one of the brightest talents at Juve. However, his early form on the wing needs improvement to meet expectations.

Federico Gatti

Surprisingly, Gatti kept Danilo on the bench at the start of the season, but this is just the beginning. He must demonstrate that he can be a reliable ball-playing defender.

Douglas Luiz

Luiz arrived as a key figure in Aston Villa’s midfield but has struggled to make an impact at Juventus. He must show that he can contribute effectively to the new Juve midfield.

Teun Koopmeiners

Koopmeiners joined the club after a long transfer saga, and when he begins playing, he will need to impress Motta immediately, or risk being labelled a flop.

Manuel Locatelli

Once one of Italy’s Euro 2020 heroes, Locatelli has struggled to maintain his form since moving to Juve. However, Motta has shown faith in him by keeping him in the midfield, and now Locatelli must repay that trust with stronger performances.

Nicolo Fagioli

After the club supported him through his lengthy ban last season, Fagioli understands he owes Juventus improved performances. He is one player who will need to work hard to secure a regular spot in Motta’s team.

Dusan Vlahovic

While last season was Vlahovic’s best in Turin, many believe he still has more to offer, especially under a more attacking system like the one he thrived in at Fiorentina. Now, with Motta bringing an offensive style of play, the Serbian striker must prove his true value.

Conclusion

Juventus’ squad boasts some of the best players in Serie A, but these stars must prove their worth and step up under the new system.