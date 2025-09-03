Juventus have concluded what has widely been described as a successful transfer window, with the Bianconeri securing several important signings and strengthening their squad ahead of the new campaign. The men in black and white have already begun to show promising performances, fuelling optimism among their supporters.

The club view itself as one of the top sides in European football, and with that reputation comes the demand to build a team capable of competing at the highest level. Determined to provide Igor Tudor with more depth and options, the management worked hard until the final hours of the window to secure new additions.

Strength in Attack but Gaps Remain

One of the areas most improved over the summer was Juventus’ attack. The Bianconeri now boast some of the finest forwards in Serie A, giving Tudor a welcome dilemma in terms of team selection. With so many quality options available, the manager can adapt his strategies to suit both domestic and European fixtures, something that will be crucial as the season progresses.

However, it appears that not all areas of the squad were addressed to the same degree. According to Calciomercato, Juventus could have done more to reinforce their wing-back positions, which are vital in Tudor’s tactical system. While the club managed to bring in several top players elsewhere, their lack of targeted reinforcements on the flanks has left questions about squad balance.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Wing-Back Concerns Under Tudor

The report highlights that, although Juventus currently have defenders who can step into wide roles, some of them may lack the ideal attributes required for Tudor’s system. In particular, the profile of Lloyd Kelly was mentioned as not fully suiting the demands of a left-wing-back at the club. Given how important dynamic and technically proficient wing-backs are in Tudor’s preferred setup, this shortfall could become an issue over the course of a long season.

Even so, Juventus have assembled a squad with considerable strength and quality, and there is confidence that Tudor can still deliver positive results. With a bolstered attack and a wealth of talent across several positions, the Bianconeri enter the campaign with high expectations and the potential to compete strongly on all fronts.