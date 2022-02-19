“The positive streak continues” – Allegri claims Juventus earned a precious point

Following the draw in Bergamo last Sunday, Juventus had to settle for another lone point after sharing the spoils with Torino on Friday.

While the result against Atalanta was somewhat satisfying due to the circumstances, few Bianconeri supporters were pleased with the outcome of the Derby della Mole.

And yet, Max Allegri appears to be in the minority, opting to se the glass half full. The tactician feels that Friday’s result is an extension to the club’s positive streak.

‘We’re sorry for not bringing all three points home, but we found a very organized Toro. We were less brilliant than the last few games, but the positive streak continues,” said the manager during his post-match interview via ilBianconero.

“The team responded very well even if there were some difficulties at the beginning but then we recovered. Let’s see what the conditions of our players will be for Tuesday.

“It was a difficult game, the team tried to win until the end, we will have to change the way we play because we will find different teams.

“Now they seem like two points dropped, but at the end of the campaign, it will be a point earned. I congratulated the boys, they played like a team.”

Juve FC say

Well, it’s safe to say that very few would agree with the manager’s assessment, and we can expect an array of criticism to be directed towards him – both for his performance during the match, and his comments afterwards.

But perhaps the experienced tactician was just aiming to keep his men’s morale high ahead of the all-important Champions League fixture against Villarreal on Tuesday.