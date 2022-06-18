The possible candidates to take over Juventus U23, U19 and U17 squads

Following the departures of Juventus U-23 manager Lamberto Zauli and primavera (U-19) coach Andrea Bonatti, Juventus U-17 manager Francesco Pedone has joined the exit list.

Therefore, the Old Lady will have to revamp their entire youth sector ahead of next season, and ilBianconero has named the potential candidates for each role.

We begin with the U-23 side, where Massimo Brambilla is apparently the favorite to replace Zauli. The 49-year-old currently serves as Atalanta’s primavera coach, but the opportunity to coach in Serie C could be enough to lure him to Turin.

As for the primavera, Bonatti’s departure will surely hit hard for the youngsters who managed to reach the semi finals of the UEFA Youth League under his tutelage. However, the arrival of a World Cup winner like Alberto Gilardino could lift the mood of the U-19 squad.

The former Parma and Milan striker has managed Siena and Pro Vercelli in the past few years, and could relish the opportunity to join the Bianconeri’s youth system.

Finally, Simone Padoin could disband himself from Max Allegri’s coaching staff to take over the Juventus U-17 squad.

The retired midfielder is a popular figure amongst the supporters who appreciated his hard-working ethics.

The 38-year-old has now earned his coaching badge after completing his courses at the Coverciano training center, which entitles him to serve as a head coach.