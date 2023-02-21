The possible Juventus starting lineup for the second leg against Nantes

Last week, Juventus arguably deserved more than a 1-1 draw based on the action, but the Bianconeri can still secure qualification to the Europa League Round of 16 by beating Nantes away from home on Thursday.

After missing the weekend’s trip to Spezia, Federico Chiesa remains a major concern for Max Allegri. The winger has been working separately from his teammates as he tries to regain his fitness ahead of the French trip.

Nonetheless, the manager is already laying plans for the crucial fixture, and he realizes that his team might have to cope with the Italian’s absence.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Allegri will likely revert to a 3-5-1-1 formation, with Angel Di Maria supporting Dusan Vlahovic upfront.

Reminiscently to the first leg, the Brazilian trio will start at the back, with Wojciech Szczesny between the posts.

In the middle of the park, Nicolò Fagioli will get the nod over the disappointing Leandro Paredes, joining Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot.

While Filip Kostic remains the undisputed choice on the left, Mattia De Sciglio and Juan Cuadrado are contending for a spot on the right flank.

Juventus Possible XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; De Sciglio (Cuadrado), Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Vlahovic