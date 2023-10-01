This weekend, Juventus manager Max Allegri was left with a depleted attacking department for the away fixture against Atalanta.

The coach announced on Saturday’s pre-match conference that Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik both sustained knocks, ruling them out of the Bergamo trip.

But thankfully, neither striker has suffered a serious injury and should both be back soon enough based on recent updates.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Vlahovic should make his return in next weekend’s Derby della Mole against Torino.

The 23-year-old felt some pain in his lower back, so the technical staff decided to leave him in Turin this weekend.

Nevertheless, the Serbian should be able to shake off this slight knock and resume action next Saturday.

The former Fiorentina star has been a regular starter in Max Allegri’s formation since the start of the season. He started the first five Serie A fixtures before being rested last Tuesday against Lecce.

Moreover, Milik should also announce his return in next Saturday’s Turin Derby, reveals Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

As the report explains, the Pole felt some pain in his calf following the midweek win over Lecce which saw him making his first start of the season and scoring his maiden goal in 2023/24.

The source expects the 29-year-old to resume training on Tuesday along with the rest of his teammates at Continassa.

So if it all goes according to plan, both strikers should be fit enough for a call-up next weekend.