The potential return dates of Cuadrado, De Sciglio and Bonucci

Following the disheartening defeat in Naples, Juventus can only turn the page and focus on the upcoming commitments.

Luckily for Max Allegri, he could finally have what resembles a full squad at his disposal, as some several of his players are gradually making their return to action.

As we reported yesterday, Paul Pogba and Dusan Vlahovic are once again training with their teammates, meaning that their return is drawing ever closer.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Mattia De Sciglio and Leonardo Bonucci could also make their respective returns at the end of the week.

The source believes that the Italian duo could be in the squad for Sunday’s crucial encounter against Atalanta.

Nonetheless, another report from the same source claims that Juan Cuadrado could make an even swifter comeback by making himself available for Thursday’s Coppa Italia encounter against Monza in the Round of 16.

The Colombian’s services have been dearly missed during the first three matches of 2023, since the Bianconeri don’t have a natural alternative for the right wingback slot.

Allegri is expected to rotate his formation during the cup contest while thrusting a plethora of youngsters to the starting lineup. So let’s see if Cuadrado will be fit enough to make a second half cameo.