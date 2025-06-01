Recent reports suggest that Juventus are considering appointing Marco Silva as their next manager, potentially luring him away from his current role at Fulham.

Silva has established himself as an astute and capable coach, having brought stability and consistency to Fulham since his appointment. Under his guidance, the club has maintained its Premier League status, showcasing disciplined performances and a well-organised tactical approach.

The Portuguese manager has demonstrated a particular aptitude for working with teams often viewed as underdogs. His initial impact at Watford was impressive, earning him recognition for implementing a competitive style of play with limited resources. However, his subsequent tenure at Everton did not yield the desired outcomes, making that chapter of his managerial career notably less successful.

While Silva remains a commendable candidate, if Juventus are intent on recruiting a Premier League-based manager, there are arguably several alternatives who may offer stronger credentials.

Nuno Espírito Santo – Nottingham Forest

Nuno took over at Nottingham Forest during a challenging phase. The team had been struggling with relegation concerns, yet he nearly guided them to Champions League qualification within a single season. His experience and proven ability to galvanise teams quickly could make him a suitable fit for the Juventus role.

Unai Emery (Getty Images)

Unai Emery – Aston Villa

Unai Emery is arguably the most decorated among the managers currently coaching in the Premier League who might be open to a move. With a wealth of experience and numerous trophies collected across Spain, France, and England, Emery has consistently demonstrated his tactical acumen and winning mentality. His pedigree would certainly warrant serious consideration from Juventus.

Thomas Frank – Brentford

Thomas Frank continues to earn praise for his work at Brentford, where he has kept the club competitive in the Premier League despite regularly losing key players. His resourcefulness and tactical clarity are commendable, though the lack of silverware may be a factor Juventus must weigh carefully when evaluating his suitability.

Oliver Glasner – Crystal Palace

Glasner’s recent achievements speak for themselves. After securing the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt, he has now added the FA Cup to his résumé with Crystal Palace. His ability to succeed in cup competitions and deliver tangible results would make him a compelling candidate for Juventus.

In conclusion, while Marco Silva is a strong contender, Juventus may benefit from exploring a broader pool of Premier League managers with proven records of success and adaptability.