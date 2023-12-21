Juventus and Frosinone appear to have established a positive business relationship, primarily centred around the Bianconeri sending players to the newly-promoted club on loan.

Currently, Juve has at least three young talents contributing significantly to Frosinone’s first team, drawing interest from other clubs.

It is anticipated that Juventus will permit these players to continue their loan spells at Frosinone for the remainder of the season, and there is potential for more players to move from Turin to Frosinone in the future.

Juve is pleased with the valuable game time their loaned players are receiving, and the president of Frosinone has disclosed how this collaborative relationship between the two clubs has evolved over the course of the season.

Maurizio Stirpe said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“There have always been good relationships with them, but they had never resulted in relationships of this level and importance. Now, precisely by virtue of this reliability of ours, these three guys have arrived (Kaio Jorge, Barrenechea and Soulé, ed. ) who are doing very well. Yes, we are doing a good job too and I am convinced that this relationship is destined to consolidate in the future too.”

Juve FC Says

Frosinone has been a good ground for our talented youngsters this season and we will continue to send them players if they keep fielding them in their playing team.

However, it would also be great if they could groom some talents that we can poach to add to our group as we do for most of the best players in the country.