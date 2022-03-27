The president of the FIGC is also facing questioning in Juventus’ fraud case

The ongoing investigation into Juventus’ finances is getting serious and more people are being spoken to by the investigators.

Paulo Dybala was the first Juve player to be spoken to and more have been called in to give information.

More Bianconeri stars could still be called up to answer questions as people that are informed of the facts, but it doesn’t seem they will stop with the players.

Calciomercato is reporting that the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina could also be questioned by the prosecutors of the case.

Juve has been accused of false accounting. Presumably, they have hidden some financial agreements with a few players who refused to take pay cuts during the pandemic so that it doesn’t affect their balance sheet.

The club has maintained that it is innocent, but the prosecutors also believe they have a strong case and they have continued to push to get evidence to support their claims.

Juve FC Says

The lengths these prosecutors will go to prove their case is unknown, but by involving Gravina in the case, it means they are pretty serious about getting as much information as they can from anyone they can talk to.

As fans, we must trust our club to have done the right thing, and that means we expect this investigation to eventually reach a dead end.