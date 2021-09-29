“The pressure is the price you have to pay” – Chiesa explains what it’s like to play at Juventus

When Federico Chiesa made the switch from Fiorentina to Juventus in the summer of 2020, the Bianconeri supporters were left to wonder if the young man would be able cut it at a top club.

Following an impressive year, it’s safe to say that the 23-year-old proved his worth for both the club and the Italian national team.

Despite the Old Lady’s underwhelming campaign under the tutelage of Andrea Pirlo, Chiesa proved to be one of the best performers throughout the year, putting on some great displays against the likes of Milan and Porto (despite the defeat).

Moreover, the player had a key role to play for Roberto Mancini’s men during their triumphant Euro 2020 campaign.

The former Viola star spoke about his experience at the final in Wembley, as the Azzurri overcame a tough start to beat England for the trophy.

“It was an amazing final, no?” Chiesa told the Telegraph via Football Italia. “To be honest, that left us a bit scared because it felt strange. Usually, we did not concede and to do so early in a final was tough. But our humility, our mentality helped us cope.

“They [England] were amazing. The final was 50/50 and went to penalties and (Gianluigi) Donnarumma was the best player, saving two penalties. I mean he deserved man-of-the-match!”

Federico scored in the round of 16 against Austria, as he and his father, Enrico, became the first father and son to score in the competition.

“It was a big moment for my family to bring our name all around the world and in the history of football,” Chiesa added.

“Usually people ask me ‘having a father who played at such a high-level with the national team, with Parma, he won European cups, Coppa Italias, how difficult is it?’

“And I have always said that there was no pressure at all because my father helped me get to the point where I am at today and he did that when I wasn’t playing in youth teams. I was just focused on trying to achieve my dream, to play in Serie A, and my father helped me.

“The comparison is made every day. But he was a striker. I am a winger. I have arrived at the point when I can say that and left or right it doesn’t matter.”

“My game has to develop even more, and I have to show a lot more. The demands are getting higher because I have just won a tournament, I’m playing at Juve.

“But that’s also what I want. I want to give my best.

“After winning the Euros there is going to be more pressure on me and my team-mates but that is what we want,” he continued.

“It is why I decided to come here. The demands are higher, of course, at Juve because we want to win everything, and that pressure is the price you have to pay.

“Do I feel any different? I was so happy last year when I first came here and I know how Giorgio [Chiellini], Leo [Bonucci], all the players, the staff, the president, what the mentality is at Juventus.

“It was amazing, and it is still amazing now. It’s all about winning. There is nothing else. The fact that I have won a major tournament with Italy makes me even more enthusiastic to win more.

“I am 23. I have just won the European Championships with my country, and I am playing for Juve!

“But, you know, I have a lot of hunger to win more, to show more and to demonstrate more to everyone and to myself and to improve every year. And now let’s focus on Wednesday and we face Chelsea and Chelsea are a very, very big opponent.”