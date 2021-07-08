The price of Juve’s transfer target skyrockets following impressive Euro 2020 displays

After an impressive first season in Serie A, the big boys in Italian football had all taken notice of Mikkel Damsgaard.

The Sampdoria striker made his move to the peninsula last summer for a relatively small fee (around 7 million euros), but the Ligurians are now set to make a huge profit if they decide to sell the talented Dane.

The 21-year-old continued to earn himself new suitors with some big performances at Euro 2020, as Denmark turned out to be the true dark horse of the tournament.

The youngster scored a marvelous long-range effort against Russian in the group stage, but whoever failed to take notice of him prior to the semi finals was left with no excuses following his stunning freekick goal against England.

Unfortunately for the Danes, the Three Lions managed to equalize through an own goal from Simon Kjaer, before sealing the victory with a penalty kick converted by Harry Kane in extra-time.

Nonetheless, Damsgaard successfully made a name for himself on the big stage, and Sampdoria president, Massimo Ferrero, is the most pleased with the outcome.

According to Calciomercato, anyone who wishes to sign the winger needs to put at least 40 million euros on the table to start a discussion with the Blucerchiati.

The report mentions the likes of Juventus, Milan and Inter as potential suitors for the players, but his new valuation could ward them off, and pave the way for the richer Premier League clubs to pounce on the situation.