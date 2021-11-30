The probable formation for Juventus against Salernitana – including a tactical tweak

Following the uninspiring display witnessed against Atalanta, Max Allegri could be willing to make some tactical changes ahead of the away trip to Salerno.

The tactician has mostly adopted a hybrid 4-4-2 lineup containing one or two midfielders operating in wide positions.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the Livorno native could opt for a more attacking formation, with two natural wingers supporting the two strikers.

Not much will change at the back, with Wojciech Szczesny starting behind Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt. But Luca Pellegrini could be thrusted at left-back instead of Alex Sandro.

Rodrigo Bentancur is tipped for a return to the starting lineup to serve alongside Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot roles.

But with Weston McKennie and Federico Chiesa both picking up injuries last Saturday, and Adrien Rabiot failing to convince, Allegri could unleash Federico Bernardeschi and Dejan Kulusevski on the flanks.

Paulo Dybala will lead the line and will wear the armband (unless Giorgio Chiellini earns a start), but this time, his partner in crime could be Moise Kean.

The young Italian is yet to start a match since making his return from injury, and will be hoping to make in impact and consolidate his role in the team amidst the struggles of Alvaro Morata.

Juventus Probable XI (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, de Ligt, Pellegrini; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Dybala, Kean