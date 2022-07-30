The probable formation for Juventus ahead of Real Madrid friendly

On Saturday night, Juventus will meet Real Madrid in Los Angeles for their last test of the Soccer Champions Tour. The Bianconeri have already beaten Chivas De Guadalajara with two unanswered goals before drawing 2-2 with Barcelona.

Max Allegri will continue to tinker in his lineups, and according to JuventusNews24, he could unleash two returnees against Los Blancos.

Of course we’re talking about Weston McKennie and Dusan Vlahovic who have remained on the bench during the first two friendlies due to their physical problems.

The source expects the manager to maintain the same backline with Danilo and Alex Sandro flanking Gleison Bremer and Leonardo Bonucci.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli should feature as a deep-lying playmaker, while McKennie supports from the right, and Matias Soulé completes the midfield trio in an unusual role on the left.

After scoring a brace against Barcelona, the report expect Moise Kean to get some rest, as Allegri hands the reigns to Vlahovic. Angel Di Maria and Juan Cuadrado should support the Serbian bomber from the flanks.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are the reigning European champions having beaten Liverpool in the Champions League final at the end of the previous campaign.

Juventus probable XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Soulé; Di Maria, Vlahovic, Cuadrado