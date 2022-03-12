The probable formation for Juventus ahead of Sampdoria match: A surprise upfront?

Despite the troubles with injuries, Juventus have been able to maintain their positive run with a depleted squad.

However, one contest after another, the packed schedule took its toll on the available players who had to play twice per week during the previous month.

This was arguably evident in Dusan Vlahovic’s performance against Empoli last week. The Serbian didn’t get a breather since making his January switch from Fiorentina.

So could Max Allegri opt to rest his main striker for the encounter against Sampdoria?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport’s probable formations, the Juventus manager is likely to start with Moise Kean as a center forward instead of Vlahovic.

The pink newspaper gives the Italian a 70% chance of starting, with only 30% for the former Viola star.

The Everton loanee would be supported upfront by Alvaro Morata and Juan Cuadrado. Although the Colombian has recovered from flu, the source gives Marley Aké a 20% chance of starting in his stead.

As for the rest of the formation, it should remain unchanged from the previous weekend. Adrien Rabiot will continue to feature alongside Arthur and Manuel Locatelli in midfield.

Wojciech Szczesny should start between the posts, with Danilo, Daniele Rugani, Matthijs de Ligt and Luca Pellegrini in front of him.

Juventus Probable XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Rugani, de Ligt, Pellegrini; Locatelli, Arthur, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Kean, Morata