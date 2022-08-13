The probable formation for Juventus ahead of Serie A opener

The long wait is finally over as Juventus are now preparing to kickstart their Serie A campaign when hosting Sassuolo on Monday.

Max Allegri’s men put together a far from convincing pre-season highlighted by a humbling 0-4 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid last Sunday. Nonetheless, the fans will be hoping that the players take their game up a notch ahead of the more serious business.

So how will Juventus line up against Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium after undergoing major changes during the summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri will unleash a 3-5-1-1 formation which will include several new buys.

Due to Wojciech Szczesny’s injury, Mattia Perin will start in goal. The custodian will have the defensive trio of Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci and Gleison Bremer in front of him.

Manuel Locatelli will act as a deep-lying playmaker, supported by Dennis Zakaria and Nicolò Fagioli, while Juan Cuadrado will take the right wingback slot.

On the left side, the source identifies Filip Kostic as the favorite to start despite having joined the club on Friday. But the pink newspaper leaves a 45% chance for Alex Sandro to regain his starting spot.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic will lead the line, with Angel Di Maria acting as a support striker just behind the Serbian, probably with the freedom to roam all over the pitch.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-1-1): Perin; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer; Cuadrado, Zakaria, Locatelli, Fagioli, Kostic (Sandro); Di Maria; Vlahovic