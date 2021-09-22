The probable formation for Juventus ahead of Spezia encounter

On Wednesday evening, Juventus travel to meet Spezia in a must-win encounter. The Bianconeri are still searching for their first Serie A win, having previously drawn against Udinese and Milan and fell to defeats at the hands of Empoli and Napoli.

Therefore, Max Allegri’s men will have no excuses this time around, and while the manager will be looking to rotate some members of the starting lineup, those who will be on the pitch should present enough quality to bring the three points back to Turin.

According to JuveNews, Wojciech Szczesny should once again started in goal – even of others expect Mattia Perin to be handed his first start of the campaign.

In defense, Allegri already confirmed the return of Matthijs de Ligt to the starting formation, and he should line up alongside Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio who will replace Alex Sandro at left-back.

With Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot dropped from the starting lineup, Weston McKennie will get the chance to start beside Rodrigo Bentancur in the double pivot. Federico Chiesa and Bernardeschi should provide the width.

Alvaro Morata might be lacking in fitness after taking a slight knock against Milan, and thus, Moise Kean should spearhead the attack, supported by Paulo Dybala.

Juventus Probable XI (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, de Ligt, Bonucci, De Sciglio; Chiesa, McKennie, Bentancur, Bernardeschi; Dybala, Kean