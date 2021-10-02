The probable formation for Juventus ahead of the derby

Despite the absence of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, Juventus found a winning formula to upset the reigning European champions on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri are now set to take on Torino in the infamous Derby della Mole just three days following their significant Champions League win over Chelsea.

According to JuveNews, Max Allegri will maintain the hybrid 4-4-2 formation that he has been adopting as of late, but he’ll be making some tweaks in the personnel.

Wojciech Szczesny should maintain his place between the sticks, leaving Mattia Perin on the bench. Giorgio Chiellini will return to the starting XI alongside Matthijs de Ligt in defense, while Leonardo Bonucci gets some much deserved rest. Danilo and Alex Sandro will maintain their fullback spots.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli should line up beside Rodrigo Bentancur once again, with Juan Cuadrado on the right wing and Adrien Rabiot on the opposite flank – basically maintaining the same midfield from the midweek clash.

Finally, Moise Kean should be thrusted in attack, with Federico Chiesa by his side, perhaps being handed a free role, while Federico Bernardeschi gets dropped from the lineup.

Juventus Probable XI: Szczesny; Danilo, de Ligt, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Chiesa, Kean