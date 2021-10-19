The probable Juventus formation for Champions League clash against Zenit

While Juventus have only recently began to gain their footing on the domestic level, the team thus far holds a perfect record on the European level.

Max Allegri’s men started their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win away from home at Malmo, before stunning the defending champions Chelsea with a lone goal from Federico Chiesa at the Allianz Stadium.

Therefore, a win on Wednesday night against Zenit would put the Old Lady one step away from qualification to the round of 16.

Nonetheless, cold Russian trips aren’t always fun, and the Bianconeri need to be warry of their opponent’s threat.

According to JuveNews, Allegri will only make one change to the formation that beat Roma on Sunday, as Alex Sandro will replace Mattia De Sciglio in the left back role.

The latter delivered an impressive performance against the Giallorossi, but the the Brazilian remains the first choice for the role.

The report claimed that the former Porto man should be joined by Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini at the back, but Allegri confirmed during his pre-match press conference that Matthijs de Ligt’s will start the match.

In midfield, Manuel Locatelli and Rodrigo Bentancur should operate in the double pivot, while Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi take the flanks. Federico Chiesa is tipped to join Moise Kean upfront once again.

Nonetheless, ilBianconero has a different probable lineup, one that includes Alvaro Morata in Kean’s stead, and Weston McKennie for Bentancur.

Juventus Probable Formation: Szczesny; Danilo, de Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur (McKennie), Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Chiesa, Kean (Morata)