The probable formations ahead of Fiorentina-Juventus

On Saturday night, Juventus will take on Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in the final round of the Serie A campaign. The Bianconeri’s fourth spot has already been confirmed, but the Tuscans are still in the midst of a battle with Atalanta for a European spot.

So while Max Allegri could opt to rest some of his regular starters in favor of others, Vincenzo Italiano will surely deploy the strongest squad available.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus will start with a 3-5-2 formation spearheaded by Moise Kean and the departing Paulo Dybala.

Mattia Perin will start between the sticks instead of Wojciech Szczesny, and perhaps we’ll see Carlo Pinsoglio making a rare appearance at some point during the match.

At the back, the legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini will be making his last hurrah alongside his longtime teammate Leonardo Bonucci. The two veterans will be joined by Matthijs de Ligt.

In midfield, Fabio Miretti should feature in-between Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot, while Federico Bernardeschi and Alex Sandro take the wingback roles.

On the opposite side, Fiorentina will start with a 4-3-3 formation led by Arthur Cabral with Jonathan Ikone and Nico Gonzalez on the wings.

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat, Duncan; Ikone, Cabral, Nico Gonzalez

JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Perin; De Ligt, Bonucci, Chiellini; Bernardeschi, Locatelli, Miretti, Rabiot, Alex Sandro; Kean, Dybala