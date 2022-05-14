The Probable formations ahead of Juventus-Lazio

While the outcome would mean little on paper, the clash between Juventus and Lazio on Monday will be an extremely emotional affair. The Bianconeri will play their final home fixture of the current campaign, and it will be Giorgio Chiellini’s last hurrah at the Allianz Stadium.

The legendary captain has announced his departure at the end of the season. His vice-captain Paulo Dybala will also don the famous black and white jersey for one last time in Turin.

Therefore, the two departing stars will surely start the match against the capital side from the get-go.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus boss Max Allegri will adopt a 4-2-3-1 formation featuring Chiellini and Dybala.

Wojciech Szczesny will return to goal after sitting out the Coppa Italia final last Wednesday. For his part, Chiellini could be accompanied by an all-Italian backline. His longtime teammate Leonardo Bonucci should fittingly be by his side, while Mattia De Sciglio and Luca Pellegrini take the flanks.

In midfield, Fabio Miretti could earn another chance to prove his worth alongside Denis Zakaria in the double pivot, while Adrien Rabiot gets some well-deserved rest after playing non-stop for several months.

Dusan Vlahovic will once again lead the frontline, supported by Juan Cuadrado, Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi.

On the other hand, Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio will surely feature Juve’s transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and the leader of the Serie A scoring charts Ciro Immobile.

JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1) : Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Pellegrini; Zakaria, Miretti; Cuadrado, Dybala, Bernardeschi; Vlahovic.

LAZIO (4-3-3) : Strakosha; Lazzari, Patric, Acerbi, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.