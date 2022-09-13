The probable Juventus formation for Benfica clash

Although we’re still in the second matchday of the group stage, a defeat to Benfica would be calamitous for Juve’s Champions League hopes.

The Bianconeri will host the Portuguese on Wednesday night, and they simply can’t afford a negative result following their opening matchday loss in Paris.

So how will Massimiliano Allegri line up his men for the crucial clash?

According to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, The manager could adopt a 3-5-2 formation, once again spearheaded by the attacking duo of Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik.

The Pole has been on a red hot form recently, and should have had a last-gasp winner to his name last Sunday against Salernitana but was ultimately denied by an unjust refereeing decision.

At the back, Leonardo Bonucci should lead the line, with Danilo and Gleison Bremer by his side. Mattia De Sciglio could get the nod over Juan Cuadrado for the right wingback role, while Filip Kostic is almost ascertained of his starting berth on the left.

In the middle of the park, Leandro Paredes will once again hold the keys. For the second match in a row, he should be accompanied by Weston McKennie and Fabio Miretti, while the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot aren’t fully fit yet.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Perin; Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; De Sciglio, McKennie, Paredes, Miretti, Kostic; Milik, Vlahovic