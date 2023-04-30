The probable Juventus formation for Bologna match: Return to 4-3-3?

This evening, Juventus will take the field at the Renato Dall’Ara for what should be a tough away fixture against their hosts Bologna.

With Angel Di Maria out of the matchday squad, observers are trying to figure out how the Bianconeri will line up against Thiago Motta’s band.

According to Sky Sport, Max Allegri will return to a 4-3-3 formation. This tactical system was adopted at the start of the campaign, but has been rarely implemented in recent months.

With Dusan Vlahovic suffering from physical issues, Arek Milik will lead the line, flanked by Filip Kostic and Federico Chiesa.

Nicolò Fagioli will finally regain his spot in the middle of the park alongside automatic starters Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli.

At the back, Danilo will play at the heart of the defense beside Federico Gatti, while veterans Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro take the fullback slots.

On the other hand, La Gazzetta dello Sport is expecting a different lineup, expecting Allegri to maintain his 3-5-1-1 formation.

The pink newspaper tips youngsters Matias Soulé and Samuel Iling-Junior for starting berths instead of Chiesa and Kostic.

Sky Sport (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Gatti, Danilo, Sandro; Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot; Chiesa, Milik, Kostic

GdS (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Iling-Junior; Soulé, Milik