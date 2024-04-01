Juventus coach Max Allegri will reportedly resort to his tried-and-tested 3-5-2 formation for the cup tie against Lazio.

After suffering a loss at the hands of the capital side in Serie A on Saturday, the Old Lady will be seeking revenge when they host the Aquile in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday night.

In the league clash, Allegri opted for a 4-3-3 formation led by Moise Kean with Federico Chiesa and Andrea Cambiaso in support.

But according to Tuttosport, the Juventus manager will revert to the 3-5-2 system we grew accustomed to over the past few years.

As usual, Wojciech Szczesny will be handed some rest with Mattia Perin being the designated Coppa Italia goalkeeper.

Federico Gatti returns at the back to play alongside the Brazilian duo of Gleison Bremer and Danilo, thus dropping Daniele Rugani to the bench.

In the middle of the park, Weston McKennie regains a starting berth to rekindle his partnership with Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot.

On the right wing, Andrea Cambiaso is the favorite to start, but will have to overcome competition from Timothy Weah who is also pushing for a spot.

On the opposite flank, Filip Kostic should get the nod after recovering from flu.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic will lead the line after serving a one-match ban in the league. Kenan Yildiz and Federico Chiesa are vying for the second spot in attack, with the Turkish teenager identified as the favorite.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso (Weah), McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Yildiz (Chiesa)