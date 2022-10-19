The probable Juventus formation for Empoli match

Following the Derby victory over Torino last Saturday, Juventus will be hoping to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time this season when they host Empoli at the Allianz Stadium.

Since the start of the campaign, Max Allegri has been tinkering in his tactical formations, but it appears that the manager will maintain a similar lineup to the one that earned the win in the Derby della Mole.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will deploy a 3-5-2 formation for Friday’s home fixture against Empoli, with Wojciech Szczesny starting in goal in front of Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro.

This is basically the same backline from the previous weekend, with the captain replacing Gleison Bremer who sustained an injury in the second half against his former club.

The source expects the midfield to remain unchanged, with Manuel Locatelli operating in a deep role in-between Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot, while Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic remain the lone available options for the wingback roles.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic will spearhead the formation as he looks to build on the momentum gained from his last outing. But instead of Moise Kean, the Serbian will be accompanied by Arkadiusz Milik this time around.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Sandro; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milik