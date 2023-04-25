The probable Juventus formation for Inter clash: Chiesa and Kostic fighting for a spot

On Wednesday, Juventus and Inter will put the ugly row from the first leg behind them and focus on the pitch, as a decisive second leg awaits them in the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Since the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, this one could be a razor-tight affair. Moreover, both clubs are still fighting for a Top Four position in Serie A and have clinched spots in the semi-finals of European competitions.

Therefore, the two managers have been rotating their starting formations recently. So how will Max Allegri line up his men at the Giuseppe Meazza?

According to Calciomercato, Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria will return to lead the 3-5-2 formation after starting from the bench against Napoli over the weekend.

Mattia Perin will get the nod between the sticks as it’s always the case in the domestic cup.

Despite running the risk of a yellow-card suspension in the potential final, Danilo will start at the back alongside Gleison Bremer, while Federico Gatti and Alex Sandro are in the running for the third defensive slot.

In the middle of the park, Nicolò Fagioli should regain his spot alongside Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot. On the right flank, Mattia De Sciglio will take over due to Juan Cuadrado’s suspension.

Finally, Federico Chiesa and Filip Kostic will challenge one another for a spot on the left wing.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Perin; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro (Gatti); De Sciglio, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic (Chiesa); Di Maria, Vlahovic