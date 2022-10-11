The probable Juventus formation for Maccabi Haifa away encounter

Following their victory last week, Juventus travelled to Israel in the hopes of gaining another win over Maccabi Haifa.

Therefore, Max Allegri is leaning towards a similar formation for the one that sealed the job in Turin six days ago.

According to JuventusNews24, the tactician will maintain his 4-4-2 module which has been adopted in recent weeks.

Wojciech Szczesny will naturally start in goal, shielded by Gleison Bremer and club captain Leonardo Bonucci.

Despite being one of the few bright spots during the defeat at the San Siro, Danilo could be dropped from the formation. This might be a chance for the Brazilian to catch his breath and avoid a booking that would rule him out of the crucial trip to Lisbon on October 25.

Therefore, Juan Cuadrado could take the right-back spot, while Alex Sandro is the solitary option on the left due to Mattia De Sciglio’s recent injury.

Adrien Rabiot should maintain his spot in midfield, this time alongside Leandro Paredes. Weston McKennie and Filip Kostic will most likely start on the wings.

Upfront, Allegri will drop Arek Milik in favor of Angel Di Maria who was the catalyst of last week’s win. The Argentine will support Dusan Vlahovic who will act as the lone striker.

Juventus Probable XI (4-4-1-1): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bremer, Bonucci, Sandro; McKennie, Paredes, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic