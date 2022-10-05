The probable Juventus formation for Maccabi Haifa match

This evening, Juventus will host Maccabi Haifa in a must win European encounter. The Bianconeri remain pointless after their first two Champions League fixtures against Paris Saint Germain and Benfica, and can’t afford another setback.

So how will Max Allegri line up his troops for the battle against his Middle Eastern foes?

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus will maintain the 4-4-2 lineup deployed against Bologna, but with several changes in personnel.

Wojciech Szczesny will maintain his place between the posts following his recent return from injury.

While some expect Leonardo Bonucci to be rested, the source believes that the captain will get the nod once again alongside Gleison Bremer. As for the fullback slots, Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio are the clear favorites.

In the middle of the park, Leandro Paredes should regain his starting berth, while Adrien Rabiot is the favorite over Manuel Locatelli and Fabio Miretti.

Juan Cuadrado should also make his return to the starting XI at the expense of Weston McKennie. The Colombian will take the right wing, with Filip Kostic on the opposite flank.

With Arkadiusz Milik suffering from fatigue, Angel Di Maria should support Dusan Vlahovic upfront.

Juventus Probable XI (4-4-2): Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, Paredes, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Vlahovic