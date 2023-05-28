The probable Juventus formation for Milan clash: Chiesa or Miretti?

This evening, Juventus and Milan will clash heads at the Allianz Stadium as the hosts look to maintain their slim hopes of reaching the Champions League alive.

So how will Max Allegri line up his men in the club’s final home fixture of the campaign?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus boss will maintain his 3-5-2 formation, with Angel Di Maria supporting Arkadiusz Milik upfront.

Wojciech Szczesny will start behind a back-three that features Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Danilo, while Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic operate as wingbacks.

In the middle of the park, the pink newspaper expects Fabio Miretti to join automatic starters Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot.

However, Sky Sport envisions a more attacking tactical system, one that sees Federico Chiesa joining Di Maria and Moise Kean in attacking trident.

In this case, Allegri would drop Miretti, transforming the formation from 3-5-2 to 3-4-3.

As for Dusan Vlahovic, his availability remains uncertain as the manager announced in yesterday’s press conference, leaving Kean and Milik to duel for a starting berth.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Milik

Sky Sport (3-4-3): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Kean, Chiesa