The probable Juventus formation for Udinese encounter: Di Maria in the balance

This evening, Juventus will play their final fixture of the season when they take on Udinese at the Dacia Arena.

The Old Lady will be gunning for a win that improves the club’s current 7th position, hoping that Roma or Atalanta slip, which would allow us to sneak into the Europa League barring any UEFA sanctions.

But when it comes to the starting formation, it seems that two of the most reliable couldn’t agree on a common lineup.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will deploy a 3-4-3 formation with Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa flanking Arkadiusz Milik.

Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot will start in the double pivot with Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic serving in the wingback roles.

At the back, the pink newspaper expects Daniele Rugani to replace the injured Gleison Bremer at the heart of the defense, with the Brazilian duo of Danilo and Alex Sandro completing the back three.

On the other hand, Sky Sport forecasts a 3-5-1-1 formation, expecting Max Allegri to drop Di Maria from the formation, leaving Chiesa and Milik alone in attack. In this case, Fabio Miretti would join Rabiot and Locatelli in the middle of the park.

Moreover, the source tips Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Gatti for starting spots instead of Rugani and Sandro.

GdS XI (3-4-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Rugani, Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Milik, Chiesa

Sky (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Gatti, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa; Milik