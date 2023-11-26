This evening, Juventus and Inter collide at the Allianz Stadium in a battle between the two league leaders.

The Nerazzurri are currently leading the charts and widely considered as the Scudetto favorites. Nevertheless, the Old Lady is only trailing by a couple of points. Therefore, the significance of this Derby d’Italia cannot be overstated.

So how will Max Allegri line up his men for the big clash?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus coach has decided to rekindle the partnership between Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

The two former Fiorentina stars spearheaded the 3-5-2 formation at the start of the season, with each bagging four goals.

But while Moise Kean has been starting alongside Chiesa recently, the former Everton striker will likely make way for Vlahovic this evening.

Nevertheless, the main dilemma resides in the middle of the park where Manuel Locatelli raised some eyebrows with his speedy recovery.

The 25-year-old is now ready to take the field as a Regista, but it remains to be seen if Allegri will risk him from the first minute.

The source believes Locatelli is the slight favorite (55%) to start ahead of Fabio Miretti (45%), while Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie will complete the midfield trio.

On the flanks, Filip Kostic will occupy the left wing while Andrea Cambiaso fills in for the injured Timothy Weah in the right lane.

Finally, Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani should all maintain their spots at the back despite Alex Sandro’s return from injury.

Juventus Probabale XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli (Miretti), Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic