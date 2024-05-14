Tomorrow night, Juventus and Atalanta will lock horns in the Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico in Roma.

The Bianconeri will have the opportunity to end their three-year trophy drought, while La Dea will be eager to earn their first piece of silverware under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini.

So how will Max Allegri line up his men for the big occasion?

According to Tuttosport, the Juventus boss will maintain his tried-and-tested 3-5-2 formation, with Mattia Perin starting in goal as it’s always the case in cup ties.

Alex Sandro and club captain Danilo are working towards recovery, but the source still expects the trio of Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani to start for the second match in a row.

On the wings, Timothy Weah could get the nod on the right flank, thus moving Andrea Cambiaso to the left and dropping Filip Kostic out of the lineup altogether.

In the middle of the park, Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot will operate as box-to-box midfielders, but the big question remains who will replace Manuel Locatelli in the Regista role?

The Turin-based newspaper considers Hans Nicolussi Caviglia as the natural replacement since he has interpreted the role of the deep-lying playmaker on some occasions this season.

However, the report leaves room for other options, like Danilo, Fabio Miretti, or even Rabiot shifting to a deeper role.

Finally, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic should spearhead the team’s charge towards the trophy.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Weah, McKennie, Nicolussi Caviglia, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Vlahovic, Chiesa.