Juventus caretaker coach Paolo Montero won’t be ringing the changes in his debut lineup against Bologna at the Renato Dall’Ara today.

The 52-year-old replaced Max Allegri who was unceremoniously sacked on Friday following his behavior during the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta.

Montero will thus be in charge of the club’s last two matches, beginning with this evening’s encounter against Bologna.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Uruguayan won’t have time to ring the changes to his starting lineup. Therefore, he will maintain Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation.

Wojciech Szczesny will start in goal, with Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Danilo in front of him.

Andrea Cambiaso will start on the right wing, while Filip Kostic darts the left flank. However, the pink newspaper leaves a 40% chance for Samuel Iling-Junior to maintain his spot after starting in the cup final.

In the middle of the park, Fabio Miretti is the favorite (60%) to line up alongside Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot, while Weston McKennie will have a (40%) to start the match.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic will lead the lineup following his Coppa Italia heroics. Federico Chiesa (70%) is likely to support him in attack, while Kenan Yildiz (30%) is the alternative choice.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, Miretti (McKennie), Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic (Iling-Junior); Vlahovic, Chiesa (Yildiz).