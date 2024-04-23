Juventus coach Max Allegri will introduce a few changes to his starting lineup in tonight’s cup clash against Lazio.

The two sides will lock horns at the Stadio Olimpico for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. The Bianconeri are riding a two-goal advantage thanks to their first-leg victory in Turin.

Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic were the authors of the two strikes last time around, and IlBianconero expects them to lead the line once more on Tuesday.

The two strikers will get the nod at the expense of Kenan Yildiz and Arkadiusz Milik who will be expected to feature in the second period.

As usual, Mattia Perin will start between the posts since he’s the designated cup goalkeeper, dropping Wojciech Szczesny to the bench.

At the back, club captain Danilo will maintain his spot alongside his compatriot Gleison Bremer. But this time, Daniele Rugani should join the three-man defense instead of Federico Gatti.

In the middle of the park, Weston McKennie returns to the formation after starting on the bench against Cagliari in favor of Carlos Alcaraz. The American will link up with Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot.

Finally, Andrea Cambiaso will operate as a right wingback, with Filip Kostic deployed on the opposite flank. Therefore, Timothy Weah and Samuel Iling-Junior will start on the bench.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Perin; Danilo, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa