On Tuesday night, Juventus will be aiming to return to winning ways on the European stage when they take on their hosts Lille on the fourth matchday of the Champions League group stage.

The Bianconeri started their campaign on a brilliant note, brushing aside PSV Eindhoven on the opener and then pulling off a spectacular comeback against RB Leipzig, but their run was halted by an unexpected home defeat at the hands of Stuttgart.

Therefore, Thiago Motta realizes his team cannot afford another misstep, especially with tougher fixtures against Aston Villa and Man City on the horizon.

So how will the Juventus tactician line up his men tomorrow?

According to Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri boss will maintain a similar lineup to the one that prevailed in Udine on Saturday, but with a few tweaks.

Hence, Michele Di Gregorio will start between the sticks, with Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu ahead of him.

Andrea Cambiaso will maintain his usual starting berth, but could be shifted to right-back to make way for Juan Cabal on the left side. The Colombian appears to be the favorite to start, but the source leaves a chance for Nicolo Savona, especially following his exploits against Udinese.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram should get the nod once again, thus keeping Weston McKennie and Nicolo Fagioli on the sidelines.

Teun Koopmeiners will start ahead of them in the attacking-midfielder role, supporting Dusan Vlahovic who remains the solitary option to lead the line.

Finally, Francisco Conceicao will make his return to the starting XI after being benched on the weekend. With the Portuguese locking down a place on the right, Kenan Yildiz and Timothy will compete for the left-winger role.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Cambiaso, Gatti, Kalulu, Cabal (Savona); Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Yildiz/Weah; Vlahovic.