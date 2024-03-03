This evening, Juventus take on Napoli at the Maradona Stadium in the biggest showdown of Serie A Round 27.

The Bianconeri returned to winning ways last weekend with a dramatic 3-2 win over Frosinone.

However, a more difficult task awaits the Old Lady this time around, especially in the absence of some key players.

So how will Max Allegri line up his men on Sunday night?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, last weekend’s hero Daniele Rugani will retain his place in the backline alongside Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer.

Nevertheless, club captain Danilo has now returned to the matchday squad, so the source gives him a 30% chance of securing a starting berth instead of Rugani.

In the middle of the park, Allegri has a major headache with Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie both out with injuries.

The source thus expects Carlos Alcaraz to make his full Juventus debut alongside Manuel Locatelli and Fabio Miretti.

On the wings, Filip Kostic will occupy the left flank, while Andrea Cambiaso will start on the right.

However, GdS leaves a 40% chance for Timothy Weah to get the nod instead of Miretti. In this case, the American will play as a right wingback while the versatile Cambiaso would move to a more central role.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic will spearhead the lineup with Federico Chiesa (60%) the favorite to join him ahead of Kenan Yildiz (40%).

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani (Danilo); Cambiaso, Miretti (Weah), Locatelli, Alcaraz, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa (Yildiz)