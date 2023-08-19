On Sunday, Juventus will kickstart their Serie A campaign in an away encounter against Udinese at the Dacia Arena.

While predicting the starting lineup could be a daunting task in the opening round, it appears that Max Allegri already has clear choices.

At least this is the case in the vast majority of the starting spots, with the core of the squad remaining almost the same from last season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will maintain the 3-5-2 formation from last term. Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic will be leading the club’s charge.

Wojciech Szczesny will start between the sticks, with Gleison Bremer and Danilo as automatic starters at the back.

The first doubt concerns the third defensive spot. The pink newspaper gives the nod to Federico Gatti, but leaves a 30% chance for Alex Sandro to join his Brazilian compatriots.

The second dilemma facing the manager is on the left flank. Following a brilliant pre-season, Andrea Cambiaso may have usurped Filip Kostic for a starting berth.

The young Italian is now the favorite (70%) to start over the experienced Serbian (30%).

On the opposite flank, Timothy Weah will make his Serie A debut. The American has effectively replaced Juan Cuadrado who joined Inter on a free transfer.

In the middle of the park, Fabio Miretti should join Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot while Nicolò Fagioli and Paul Pogba remain unavailable.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti (Sandro), Bremer, Danilo; Weah, Rabiot, Locatelli, Miretti, Cambiaso (Kostic); Chiesa, Vlahovic